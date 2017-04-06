Former TNA and WWE Stars Returning On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling *Spoilers*

On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Magnus will be appearing for the first time since he left the company back in July of 2015.
Matt Morgan, who was with TNA from 2007-2913, will also be returning to Impact Wrestling tonight, along with former WWE star Chris Masters.
Masters previously worked for Global Force Wrestling, which is now merging with Impact Wrestling, under Jeff Jarrett’s new leadership.
