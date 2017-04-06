Watch Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Farewell at TV Tapings, Trailer for Comedy Wrestling Documentary From the “Super Size Me” Director (Videos)

Watch Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Farewell at TV Tapings WWE has released the following video of the farewell for Shinsuke Nakamura at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. As seen on Smackdown Live this week, Nakamura made his official WWE main roster debut: Read Also: Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Dolph Ziggler in WWE Smackdown Dark Match Main Event (Videos & Photos) Humorous Documentary Released From the Director of “Super Size Me” A new documentary, titled Morgan Spurlock Presents BODYSLAM: REVENGE OF THE BANANA!, has been released, and it follows a group of social outcasts as they navigate the unfamiliar world of amateur wrestling. You can check out the trailer above. Produced by Kerri Borsuk, Academy Award Winner Glen Zipper (Undefeated) and Ross Dinerstein (Jiro Dreams of Sushi), Ryan Harvie and John Paul Horstmann, Morgan Spurlock Presents BODYSLAM: REVENGE OF THE BANANA! follows a unique group of social outcasts who partake in an unfamiliar world of amateur wrestling via SSP Wrestling (Seattle Semi-Pro Wrestling). By day they are chefs, hairdressers, and delivery men, but by night these “cabaret combatants” put on raunchy matches while rabid fans chant obscenities and hurl beer cans at their heads. The de-facto spokesman of the wrestling group and ‘hero’ is one Josh Black a.k.a. “Ronald McFondle,” followed by equally entertaining Bill Bates a.k.a. “Eddie Van Glam.” It’s all fun and games until new recruit Paul Richards a.k.a. “The Banana” joins up and plays the role of villain far too well. Banished from the group, he swears revenge and uses the law to try to shut SSP Wrestling down. McFondle and Van Glam must rally their troops and use every trick in the book to save their family. The film marks the first feature directorial debut from Ryan Harvie and John Paul Horstmann.