Impact Tapes LAX Attacking Wrestlers During ‘Mania Week

According to PWInsider.com, Impact Wrestling filmed segments featuring Tag Team Champions LAX attacking wrestlers at the different indie events going on. Additionally, LAX member Diamante (Angel Rose) has signed a contract with the company.

Triple H Congratulates NXT Call Ups

Triple H Tweeted the following, congratulating this week’s WWE NXT call ups:

“Around the Ring” with Hebner

Below is a video preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling, along with a new “around the ring” video featuring Earl Hebner: