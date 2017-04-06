4/6 Edition Of NXT Rebellion: Takeover Orlando, Post-Mania Call Ups, Roode As NXT Champ, More

Host Jamie Campbell breaks down the NXT episode after Wrestlemania, and is joined by Dash Kwiatkowski to discuss everything that happened at Takeover: Orlando in a bonus episode that was recorded Wrestlemania weekend.

They also give their thoughts on this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, their dream booking for WrestleMania & more. Including:

  • Will Asuka surprise the WWE Universe by showing up to challenge for Alexa Bliss’s Smackdown Women’s Championship?
  • How DIY, The Revival & The Authors of Pain delivered a match that was better than anything we’ll see at WrestleMania
  • Why Robert Roode is the champion NXT needs right now
  • Should Aleister Black be fast-tracked to the main roster?
  • Which NXT superstars just made their main roster debut?
  • and more!

