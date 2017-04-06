Marty Scurll on Deciding to Sign with ROH, the WWE UK Tournament and Network Show, Pressures of Being a Wrestler

Total Wrestling Magazine has an interview with current Ring of Honor TV champion, Marty Scurll as he talks about his decision to join ROH, his thoughts on the WWE UK tournament and coping with the pressures of being a professional wrestler. On coping with the pressures of being a professional wrestler: The pressure is what I put on myself. It’s not only my full time job, it’s my purpose in life. It’s why I was put on this world. I often joke to many people when they ask if I can come and do something ‘sorry guys, the wrestling world needs me.’ I have a responsibility now to the people who have invested in my brand or fans of mine who have an expectation that spend their money, they get their money’s worth. I’ve had many, many times when fans have written to me about how The Villain character resonates with them and they’ve invested their time and emotions into the character where previously they may have been struggling with things like anxiety or depression, or whatever, they can use me as a platform, whether that be using my matches or promos, so they can forget about their worries. On what the deciding factor was in signing for Ring of Honor: I’ve been wrestling for a long time, it was a natural time and the time was right to go. I knew I could come into ROH with a lot of steam, I didn’t want to come in as a nobody or lower down the card. I knew for me, a big part of my career needed to have that platform to display my body of work. I think ROH has that really big platform where my work will be cemented for a very long time. I mean when you look at the 15 year history of the company, ROH has made its dent in the wrestling business and will always be remembered. Guys that I mentioned before like Danielson, Joe, and Nigel McGuinness the matches and their work has been cemented and they left a legacy in this company. That’s important for me, it’s the reason why I mention ‘Long live the villain’ I want my character, body of work to live long after I’m not on this world. That’s my attitude towards wrestling, I want to be remembered. On the WWE UK tournament and the company wanting to do more in the UK: The wrestling scene in the UK is doing better than it has in a long time so it makes sense that WWE want to be involved and want to run big shows and use UK talent, because UK talent is some of, if not the best talent in the world. It comes as no surprise to me. The guys that are involved are really good friends of mine and I’d like to think that everything can go well for them. WWE are lucky to have talents like them and I hope it goes well.