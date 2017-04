According to according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, WWE will be releasing a three disc DVD set on WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle.

“Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection” is currently scheduled to be released on August 1st, and will feature a match compilation along with a new Angle interview. It will also be a DVD-only offering as there are no plans to release it on Blu-ray.

Below is the full synopsis for the release: