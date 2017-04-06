Nikki Bella Comments On WWE Previously Hiding Her Relationship w/ John Cena, Her Reaction To The Mixed Tag Match At Wrestlemania 33

Nikki Bella recently spoke with the Wrestling Compadres Slamcast; you can read a few excerpts (transcriptions via FOX Sports) and listen to the full interview below: Nikki Bella explains her reasoning why WWE might have hid her relationship with John Cena on WWE TV until recently: “They wouldn’t allow it for so many years. We were told, ‘Not on WWE.’ They could see it on ‘Total Divas,’ ‘Total Bellas,’ but not on WWE.” “What they realized is that when John was in relationships on-screen, it didn’t do as well when he was just himself. So the fan base didn’t take him in like how that was. So after the last on-screen, they were like, no girls with this guy. And I think with a lot of those guys — like, I don’t think you’ll ever see a girl with Roman (Reigns). There’s just certain people that it’s just, not that it takes away the ‘Superman’ feel of them, but a little bit.” Related: Nikki Bella Confirms Time Off From WWE and Provides Update on Her In-Ring Future Nikki shares her reaction to finding out she would work the tag team match with Cena at Wrestlemania 33: “Literally, you guys, when I found out two months ago about the match, I mean, I immediately was like, ‘John, are you okay with that?‘ Shouldn’t he be wrestling The Undertaker? You want to be my tag partner? Like, I felt bad for him. “And then he was so excited about it, and then of course, deep down, I was doing backflips, like, ‘What the … ? At Mania? You could have given me, like, Backlash, but WrestleMania, I get to tag with the love of my life, like a memory we’re going to have forever?’ It’s been incredible.”