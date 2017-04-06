Johnny Mundo On How Boone The Bounty Hunter Would Fare In Lucha Underground (Video), New ‘Fight Owens Fight’ DVD Details

Johnny Mundo

The above video features Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo talking with Wrestlezone.com’s Bill Pritchard about his upcoming movie ‘Boone The Bounty Hunter’. (Watch the trailer here) Mundo describes the character and how he might fit in with the rest of the Lucha Underground roster.

Fight Owens Fight

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com confirmed the following extras and matches for the upcoming Kevin Owens DVD called “Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story”:

Matches

NXT Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Adrian Neville
NXT • February 18, 2015

Kevin Owens WWE Debut
RAW • May 18, 2015

Kevin Owens vs. John Cena
Elimination Chamber • May 31, 2015

Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose
Royal Rumble • January 24, 2016

United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

Extras

Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn
San Jose, CA • May 27, 2015

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens
Main Event • April 12, 2016

Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose
Paris, France • April 22, 2016

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Payback • May 1, 2016

Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big Cass
RAW • August 29, 2016

No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
RAW • November 21, 2016

