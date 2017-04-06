Johnny Mundo On How Boone The Bounty Hunter Would Fare In Lucha Underground (Video), New ‘Fight Owens Fight’ DVD Details

Johnny Mundo
The above video features Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo talking with Wrestlezone.com’s Bill Pritchard about his upcoming movie ‘Boone The Bounty Hunter’. (Watch the trailer here) Mundo describes the character and how he might fit in with the rest of the Lucha Underground roster.
Related: Johnny Mundo on Lucha Underground’s Netflix Deal Being a “Game Changer”, His Hopes for LU Season 4, Training for a New Movie
Fight Owens Fight
WrestlingDVDNetwork.com confirmed the following extras and matches for the upcoming Kevin Owens DVD called “Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story”:
Matches
NXT Championship
Kevin Owens WWE Debut
Kevin Owens vs. John Cena
Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship
United States Championship Match
Extras
Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship
No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?