Johnny Mundo On How Boone The Bounty Hunter Would Fare In Lucha Underground (Video), New ‘Fight Owens Fight’ DVD Details

Johnny Mundo The above video features Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo talking with Wrestlezone.com’s Bill Pritchard about his upcoming movie ‘Boone The Bounty Hunter’. (Watch the trailer here) Mundo describes the character and how he might fit in with the rest of the Lucha Underground roster. Related: Johnny Mundo on Lucha Underground’s Netflix Deal Being a “Game Changer”, His Hopes for LU Season 4, Training for a New Movie Fight Owens Fight WrestlingDVDNetwork.com confirmed the following extras and matches for the upcoming Kevin Owens DVD called “Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story”: Matches NXT Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Adrian Neville

NXT • February 18, 2015 Kevin Owens WWE Debut

RAW • May 18, 2015 Kevin Owens vs. John Cena

Elimination Chamber • May 31, 2015 Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose

Royal Rumble • January 24, 2016 United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017 Extras Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn

San Jose, CA • May 27, 2015 Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

Main Event • April 12, 2016 Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose

Paris, France • April 22, 2016 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Payback • May 1, 2016 Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big Cass

RAW • August 29, 2016 No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW • November 21, 2016