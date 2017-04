As noted, Impact Wrestling star DJ Z, real name Michael Paris, is undergoing surgery today after suffering an injury at last night’s Crash event in Mexico City. “I’m in an ambulance right now, we’re not sure what’s wrong,” Paris said. “[I] thought maybe I broke a rib or something. [I] finished the match, however. [I] just puked my guts out after the match and couldn’t stand up and was basically dying and turning pale. We’re going to go to the hospital and see what’s wrong with me.” Charlie Santos, who was with Paris last night, posted the following update on Paris’ condition: UPDATE:

Michael Paris is out of surgery. The procedure went well and has just arrived to the recovery room. He’ll have to be observed here 3-5 days depending on his recovery. But the doctor assured me he’ll eventually be out of the woods. . This is great news considering everything we were worried about last night.