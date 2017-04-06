Update on WWE Superstar Shakeup, Fans Sing Nakamura’s Theme in the Streets of Orlando (Video), Wrestlers Make “Sexiest Alive” List

Wrestlers Make Sexiest List

Smartasses Magazine’s 12th annual global summary of the Top 100 Sexiest Women Alive was released Sunday night at the annual Twitter Top 100 Reveal Party.

South Korean idol Seolhyun of the girl-group AoA was named the publication’s eleventh Sexiest Woman Alive since 2006. TNA Knockout Gail Kim was at #19 and topped the list back in 2014. Maria Kanellis ranked #80 and SHINE star Su Yung ranked #11.

Update on Next Week’s WWE Superstars Shakeup

WWE has confirmed that next week’s Superstar Shakeup will take place on Raw and will end on Smackdown Live the next night in Boston.

Fans Sing Nakamura’s Theme in the Streets of Orlando

Below is footage of WWE fans singing Shinsuke Nakamua’s theme song on the streets of Orlando following Tuesday night’s Smackdown Live: