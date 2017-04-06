DJZ Comments On Condition Following Surgery, Jeff Jarrett Sings ‘With My Baby Tonight’ (Video)

DJZ Impact Wrestling star DJZ (Michael Paris) posted the following Tweet, updating fans on his condition following emergency surgery. The former X Division Champion was working for The Crash: Lucha Libre last night and suffered an injury reported to be a fractured colon, with internal bleeding that required him to undergo surgery. Thanks to all who reached out and sent prayers. Long story short, i had to get a pretty major surgery but it went well and ill be okay. — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) April 7, 2017 Related: Update on DJ Z’s Condition Following Injury and Surgery With My Baby Tonight The following video features a clip of Jeff Jarrett making a surprise appearance at the Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard LIVE show during Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando. Jarrett surprised the crowd by coming on stage and performing his infamous first WWE theme song ‘With My Baby Tonight’. The Orlando event was the first Something To Wrestle Live show, with upcoming shows planned in the United States in St. Louis on WWE Money In The Bank weekend, and in New York City on Summerslam weekend. Additionally, Something to Wrestle will also be doing a UK tour this July, with stops in Birmingham, Manchester and London. Ticket information for each show can be found in the links above for the corresponding city.