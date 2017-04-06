More Details On ‘Fury Unleashed’ On Impact Wrestling, New ‘Veterans Of War’ Promo (Videos), WWE Polls Fans About Using Hall Of Famer On-Air?

Fury Unleashed The above video features the latest promo for the ‘Fury Unleashed’ wrestler that Impact Wrestling has been teasing the past few weeks. The ‘Fury’ will make its debut on next week’s show; this new promo sheds a little more light into the story as Sienna is showing giving photos of Allie and Braxton Sutter to a mysterious figure, and talks of plans for revenge. WWE WWE issued a new poll asking fans to rate their favorite Superstars and legends, and one of the portions of the poll included a section about Kevin Nash. The poll asked where fans might want to see Nash used, with several options as an on-air role including manager, commentator, guest interviews and others. The poll also asked about your opinion of different character traits of Nash, Lana and The New Day, different options for potential meet and greets with current WWE stars, and WWE Network viewing habits. Veterans of War Impact Wrestling aired the following promo on tonight’s show featuring the ‘Veterans of War’, a team that will debut on next week’s show. The two men aren’t clearly shown, but close ups of them (at the 33 second mark) appear to reveal it is former Impact Wrestling stars Gunner and Crimson: