ODB Explains Absence From Impact Wrestling, Which Knockout She’d Like To Face, Bayley Promotes Red Nose Day

BAM! Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion ODB recently spoke with Rodolfo Roman for the Roman Show over WrestleCon weekend at the Kevin Nash Presents: Shenanigans party. You can read some highlights, and watch the full interview below: ODB comments on which current Impact Wrestling Knockout she’d like to face: “I’m looking forward to wrestling the ‘Knocked-Up’ champ Rosemary. I’ve never been in the ring with her; I’m looking forward to that.” she said. “Our characters are very different but the same; she’s crazy.” ODB explains why she was absent from Impact Wrestling for a few years: “I’ve been off the wrestling scene for a couple of years. I’ve been promoting my barbeque sauce and hot sauce, so I’ve been going to barbeque festivals and not wrestling shows.” ODB talks about her food truck: “It’s called the Meat And Greet. (Get it?) It’s stationed in Daytona Beach, I’m working with Jimmy Hart and I’m bartending at his bar, so you can look for the Meat And Greet right in front of The Mayan Inn at Jimmy Hart’s bar. I’ll be traveling all over Florida, selling my sauce and cooking up some meat.” Red Nose Day The following video features Bayley supporting the Red Nose Day campaign: