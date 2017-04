My latest piece on upgruv.com, a site for trending stories, looks at The Hardy’s WWE return. Here’s an excerpt:

Now back in WWE, The Hardy’s public battle with Impact Wrestling is not finished. The latter company feels it owns The Broken Hardy’s characters, even though the most viewed segments and episodes featuring Matt and Jeff were filmed and funded by the brothers on their personal property.

Technically, The Hardy’s that appeared at WrestleMania and again on Monday Night Raw were not “broken.” WWE never referred to them as “broken,” sent them out to their old music and announced them as The Hardy Boyz. Jeff is even dancing as though he is at a rave, just like he used to do in WWE.

Hasn’t stopped WWE fans from chanting “delete.” And there is nothing Impact Wrestling can do to stop WWE fans from chanting whatever they want.

(There’s not a lot WWE can do to stop its fans from chanting whatever they want; ask Roman Reigns.)