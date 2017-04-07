Undertaker Makes First Comments Since WM33 Loss (Video), JBL Responds To Question About Mauro Ranallo

The Undertaker Makes First Comments Since WM33 Loss

Legendary country music performer George Strait has posted the following video on his personal Twitter account featuring The Undertaker talking about the influence Strait’s music has had on him:

Fresh off his @WWE retirement, The Undertaker proves that George’s influence spreads way beyond country music! https://t.co/jKMTdDoPPD pic.twitter.com/kWp962ntzj — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 6, 2017

JBL Responds To Question About Mauro

WWE Smackdown commentator JBL posted the following reply to a fan on Twitter in regards to the rumors that he was bullying fellow commentator Mauro Ranallo and may somehow be responsible for his absence: