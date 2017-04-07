Undertaker Makes First Comments Since WM33 Loss (Video), JBL Responds To Question About Mauro Ranallo

Nick Hausman
Best WWE Superstars of the 90's

(Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The Undertaker Makes First Comments Since WM33 Loss

Legendary country music performer George Strait has posted the following video on his personal Twitter account featuring The Undertaker talking about the influence Strait’s music has had on him:

Related: Undertaker Backstage At WM33 Post-Loss (Video)

JBL Responds To Question About Mauro

WWE Smackdown commentator JBL posted the following reply to a fan on Twitter in regards to the rumors that he was bullying fellow commentator Mauro Ranallo and may somehow be responsible for his absence:

jblMauro RanalloUndertaker
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"