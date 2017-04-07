The Big Show Appears On The Tonight Show w/ The Rock (Video), Mick Foley Arrives In UK For ComicCon

The Big Show Appears On The Tonight Show w/ The Rock

WWE Superstar The Big Show appeared on The Tonight Show this week alongside The Rock in a segment called Phone Booth.

The idea is that Fallon and The Rock had to answer trivia questions. Every time they got one wrong someone was put in their phone booth. At one point Fallon gets a question wrong and they put The Big Show in with him.

You can watch the segment in the embedded video player above.

Related: Sean Waltman Says Big Show Lashed Out Backstage Following the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Mick Foley Arrives In UK For ComicCon

Former WWE RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his personal Twitter account confirming he has arrived in the UK for the Wales ComicCon. He also confirms that Kevin Nash is not there due to massive flight cancellations: