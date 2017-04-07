The Latest On NXT Call Ups & The Superstar Shake-Up, Drew McIntyre Comments On His Return To NXT

The Latest On NXT Call Ups & The Superstar Shake-Up

F4WOnline.com is reporting that NXT Superstar Elias Samson is expected to debut on RAW or Smackdown next week following his loss in a “Loser Leaves Town” match against Kassius Ohno on NXT.

Andrade Cien Almas is another name they have heard will be getting called up to RAW or Smackdown.

They also note that there were more changes made yesterday regarding top stars and brand moves for this Monday’s Superstar Shake-Up.

Drew McIntyre Comments On His Return To NXT

The Scottish Sun has an interview up right now with newly re-debuted WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre.

Below is an excerpt from that article with McIntyre reacting to his return:

“I’ve had some incredible moments but that might have topped them all,” McIntyre said. “The fans know my history and my story the past few years and to hear that response — my mind is absolutely blown.”

