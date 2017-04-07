Bill Apter Weighs In On The Undertaker’s ‘Last Ride’ & Proposes An Idea To See The Gimmick Live On

You can find some of Apter’s comments transcribed below.
Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes
On The Undertaker’s “Last Ride”:
On if he thinks The Undertaker is actually retired or if he’ll have another match:
Related: Bill Apter Asks Jerry Lawler Why He’s Still Wrestling On The Indies & Comments On The Rock-N-Roll Express Joining The WWE Hall of Fame
This week’s episode of Is Wrestling Fixed features Bill and Nick taking an in-depth look at:
This edition also features a classic interview from Bill’s archives featuring Bobby Shane, the #AskApter mailbag and the debut of a new segment called “Nuts & Voeltz”.
You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?