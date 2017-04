As noted, JBL responded earlier today to a fan on Twitter in regards to the rumors that he was bullying fellow commentator Mauro Ranallo and may somehow be responsible for his absence: @JoeCroninJCS No Joe, and I won’t-I shouldn’t commenting on Internet stuff. I play a heel. I sincerely wish Mauro nothing but the absolute best. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 7, 2017 JBL has also taken to Twitter to respond to a claim made by former WWE announcer Justin Roberts in a recent Reddit AMA, during which Roberts alleges someone from the Smackdown roster stole his passport during a UK tour and it was never returned. “He [JBL] had a group,” Roberts stated in a recent Reddit AMA. “He was like the leader, and he pretty much had a cabinet, just like on TV. They followed him and did what he asked. It was him vs. ‘the new guys’. He had taken my passport out of my bag, and the next tour I guarded it with my life. On the flight back, Orlando Jordan told me he would watch my back and I should go to the gift shop. I didn’t take his advice.” I won’t answer Net rumors-but I didn’t take Justin Roberts passport. Could have been anyone/he was hated by the whole crew. He’s an idiot. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 7, 2017