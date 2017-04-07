Eric Bischoff Says That Andy Kaufman Does Not Belong In The WWE Hall Of Fame, “Sorry Andy!”

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as his guest! You can find some of Eric and I’s comments from the mailbag portion of the episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: I do. To me the WWE Hall of Fame should be about wrestlers. It should be about the men and women who learn the craft. Who sacrifice so much. Who took the incredible journey and faced amazing odds of making it to the big time and then went on to become huge successes. I think that should be a very select family and group of people. I don’t think periphery characters, including celebrities no matter how big they are, should necessarily share that same zip code. That’s just my personal take. NH: I’ll say this, there is one name I think that is glaringly absent and feel free to disagree with me here, I think Andy Kaufman deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. It was actually 35 years ago today that Andy Kaufman defeated Jerry Lawler by DQ after Lawler used the then banned piledriver on him. EB: I disagree with you. I disagree. I think it was a great moment. I don’t disagree with that. It certainly did a lot for Jerry Lawler. Clearly, that’s obvious. I just stick to my guns. Andy Kaufman didn’t learn how to wrestle. He didn’t commit. He didn’t take that one-in-a-million chance to be a WWE Superstar or a Superstar in any organization. He was a funny guy. Unique guy. Certainly brought a high profile to the world but I just don’t think he’s WWE Hall of Fame material. Sorry Andy! Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

