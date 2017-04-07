Mauro Ranallo Removes WWE From Twitter Profile, Nikki Bella on If She’s Retired, Cracked Posts Comedy Recap of WrestleMania 33 (Video)

Mauro Ranallo Removes WWE From Twitter Profile WWE Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo, who has not been on WWE TV since March 14th, recently removed any and all mentions of WWE in his Twitter profile, which now reads “SHOWTIME Boxing/@rutten_ranallo/ COMBAT SPORTS CAROUSEL/ Mental Health Advocate”. Nikki Bella on If She’s Retired While doing media in New York City to promote the return of Total Divas, WWE stars Nikki Bella and Lana spoke with 1010 WINS in New York City. CBS has posted a story in which Nikki addresses rumors that she is retiring from pro wrestling: “There was a lot of speculation that I was retiring, but WWE is my home. I’m a lifer. John likes to say that and me too. I am WWE for life. I don’t ever want to retire,” Nikki said. “I need to take some time for healing, but that’s why I will never say the word ‘retirement,’ because you will see me back in the ring. And I hope the day you see me back in the ring is with my twin sister.” Cracked Posts Comedy Recap of WrestleMania 33 Cracked has posted a new video, titled “A Millennial Killed a Pice of Our Childhood at WrestleMania”, offering a comedic review of WrestleMania 33. The video pokes fun at Triple H’s entrance, says Nikki Bella did not look too surprised by John Cena’s proposal, and thinks the end of the Roman Reigns vs Undertaker match was the right way to go: