This week's Impact featured: Gauntlet match to determine the number 1 contender for the Knockouts Championship

Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards Last Man Standing

The DCC break up as The Cowboy James Storm wants to stand alone

JB and Josh Mathews pick teams for next week’s Battle of The Broadcast Team

All this and more!!! In this week’s Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe Conor gives us his opinions on: The possible GFW/Impact Wrestling merger

Aron Rex departing Impact Wrestling

Why are the Hardys not broken