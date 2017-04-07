Corey Graves on When He Found Out About The Hardys WWE Return, The Rock to Star in New Movie, WWE Stars Thank Undertaker (Video)

Corey Graves on When He Found Out About The Hardys WWE Return
As noted, WWE and The Hardys made sure Matt and Jeff’s WWE return at WrestleMania was kept a secret, and they went so far as to have the brothers arrive well into the show so that they would be kept out of sight until their entrance. Corey Graves noted on Twitter that he was surprised just as the audience was to see The Hardys return:
The Rock to Star in New Movie
The Hollywood Reporter is reporting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be starring in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The movie will be produced by The Rock’s Seven Buck Productions, and will begin production in the spring of 2018. The movie is described as follows:
WWE Stars Thank Undertaker
WWE has released the following video featuring Cathy Kelley looking at all the pro wrestling personalities who thanked The Undertaker after WrestleMania 33:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?