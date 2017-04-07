Corey Graves on When He Found Out About The Hardys WWE Return, The Rock to Star in New Movie, WWE Stars Thank Undertaker (Video)

Corey Graves on When He Found Out About The Hardys WWE Return As noted, WWE and The Hardys made sure Matt and Jeff’s WWE return at WrestleMania was kept a secret, and they went so far as to have the brothers arrive well into the show so that they would be kept out of sight until their entrance. Corey Graves noted on Twitter that he was surprised just as the audience was to see The Hardys return: You heard it live. I found out when all of you did. https://t.co/FfPaq1aelh — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 6, 2017 The Rock to Star in New Movie The Hollywood Reporter is reporting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be starring in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The movie will be produced by The Rock’s Seven Buck Productions, and will begin production in the spring of 2018. The movie is described as follows: “One of the Disneyland’s original rides and takes park-goers on a journey through a range of leafy settings such as Africa’s Nile and Congo rivers as well as South America’s Amazon.” The big one we’ve been working on. Building out this huge property with @Disney is gonna be fun! @DanyGarciaCo @SevenBucksProd #JungleCruise https://t.co/cUhmIVvG6k — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 7, 2017 WWE Stars Thank Undertaker WWE has released the following video featuring Cathy Kelley looking at all the pro wrestling personalities who thanked The Undertaker after WrestleMania 33: