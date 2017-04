According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews announcing their teams for a 4 vs. 4 “Battle of the Announcers” match next week, averaged 309,000 viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 297,000 viewership average.

This week’s Impact Wrestling ranked #104 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #112 spot.

Below is this week’s Impact in 60 video: