As we noted earlier today, early rumors for next week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup indicate AJ Styles possibly moving to Raw and The New Day moving to Smackdown Live.

According to PWInsider.com, there has been some talk of moving Styles to Raw so that he can reunite with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on WWE TV. Additionally, there has been talk of moving Gallows and Anderson over to Smackdown, and having The Club reunite on the Blue Brand.

There has also been talk of making some major changes to the Women’s Division in WWE, and at last word Sasha Banks has been discussed for a move to Smackdown. As noted, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair switching brands but PWInsider reports that that was an actual pitch made last week.