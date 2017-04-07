Alberto El Patron Speaks Out on His Drunken Periscope Rant, Continues to Take Shots at WWE and Triple H

As we noted earlier today, Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron conducted a drunken Periscope session while in Times Square with his fiancee and WWE star Paige.
During the rant, Patron took aim at Triple H and WWE, referring to the company as “pu**ies”, and taking shots at Triple H’s nose.
Patron is not backing down from his initial comments, as he conducted a second Periscope session during which he reiterated his sentiments from the first video. El Patron had the following to say in the second session:
