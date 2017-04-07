Alberto El Patron Speaks Out on His Drunken Periscope Rant, Continues to Take Shots at WWE and Triple H

As we noted earlier today, Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron conducted a drunken Periscope session while in Times Square with his fiancee and WWE star Paige. During the rant, Patron took aim at Triple H and WWE, referring to the company as “pu**ies”, and taking shots at Triple H’s nose. Patron is not backing down from his initial comments, as he conducted a second Periscope session during which he reiterated his sentiments from the first video. El Patron had the following to say in the second session: “Everybody knows the way I feel about that company. Everybody knows the way I feel about those pu**ies from WWE, and I’m gonna say it again. Those pu**ies from the WWE, especially, the one with the big nose. So, I said it again and I’m going to put it on the site, because I don’t care anymore. There are some dumb a**es out there, just liking to talk crap about [Paige and I] or about what we do. They only see the bad things, they don’t see the good things we do.”