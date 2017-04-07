JR to Continue With NJPW? WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross responded to a fan on Twitter, asking him if he’ll continue to commentate for New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV while under contract with WWE. JR responded with a single word, “absolutely”. As previously noted, Ross signed a two-year contract with WWE that began with him calling the Undertaker’s final match this past Sunday at WrestleMania 33. It’s important to note that JR is not signed directly with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Instead he works through the AXS TV network alongside former UFC champion Josh Barnett, in adding English commentary to pre-cut episodes of NJPW sent to them by TV Asahi in Japan. But with New Japan expanding into the U.S. with two G1 specials this summer, and talks of a California-based territory opening in 2018, it seems unlikely that WWE would allow a high-profile talent under contract to continue drawing eyes to a competing promotion. Somewhat ironically, Ross was signed by AXS to fill a role left open by Smackdown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo when he was signed by WWE. With speculation that Ranallo is on his way out of WWE, it would be interesting to see if AXS made a play for Ranallo to then fill the role left by JR when his contract expires in early 2018. Lita Heading to Lilian Garcia’s Podcast WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be making her debut on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, “Making Their Way to the Ring” this coming Monday at 6:00 p.m. EST. This should be a fascinating interview, as Lilian has historically found a way to ask hard-hitting and deeply personal questions on her show, and has created some excellent audio with high profile wrestling stars. The most powerful & raw interview she has EVER done will b from my next gst on #tothering – @WWE Hall of Famer Lita – @AmyDumas ! #cantmiss pic.twitter.com/7lNylcT8Qo — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) April 7, 2017