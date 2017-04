This first of four CSR videos is all about Roman Reigns beating Undertaker. Here’s some brief quotes in the conversation:

Justin LaBar: It looked like this was the end for Undertaker, but they haven’t said that and that is smart. I f he is, they’ve given it a ceremonial goodbye, but if he has surgery and he’s better than they’ve left the door open.

Juice Springsteen: I think as long as they leave some glimmer of hope than they can have him come back.

Ronnell Hunt: I’m looking for it to still build to Undertaker versus Cena.