Kane to Make Announcement Regarding Mayoral Run

According to a local NBC affiliate, WWE star Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is scheduled to make an announcement next Tuesday about running for Knox County mayor. Jacobs’ friends and family are expected to attend the event, meaning it’s very likely he will be announcing his plans to run in 2018.

Nikki Bella Reveals John Cena’s Secret Skill

WWE has released the following video, featuring Nikki Bella appearing on “The Chew”, and during her appearance Nikki reveals her fiancee John Cena is actually a very good piano player:

This Week’s WWE Debuts

WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at this past week’s WWE main roster superstar debuts: