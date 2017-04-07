Drew McIntyre at WWE PC
New WWE NXT signee Drew McIntyre posted the following photo of himself next to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy in the WWE Performance Center:
Scott Hall Discusses the Wild plane Ride That Cost Him His WWE Job
WWE has released the following video, featuring Jim Ross, Triple H and Scott Hall discussing the “plane ride from hell” which ultimately cost Scott Hall his job with WWE:
Mojo Rawley’s Network Pick
WWE has also released the following video featuring Mojo Rawley offering his WWE Network pick of the week, and looking back on his WrestleMania 33 moment when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:
andre the giant memorial battle royaldrew mcintyrejim rossmojo-rawleyscott hallTriple HvideoWrestleMania 33WWEwwe performance center