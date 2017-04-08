News on The Hardys
Pro Wrestling Tees announced this week that all of their merchandise for WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardys will be “Deleted!” on Monday, April 17th.
360° Look at New Day’s WrestleMania 33 Entrance
WWE has released the following 360° look at The New Day’s WrestleMania 33 entrance:
David Otunga Talks Choosing Wrestling Over Law
WWE Smackdown announcer David Otunga, who turned 37 years old yesterday, posted the following on Instagram regarding his decision to choose a pro wrestling career over a career in law:
