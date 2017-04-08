News on The Hardys Pro Wrestling Tees announced this week that all of their merchandise for WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardys will be “Deleted!” on Monday, April 17th. 360° Look at New Day’s WrestleMania 33 Entrance WWE has released the following 360° look at The New Day’s WrestleMania 33 entrance: David Otunga Talks Choosing Wrestling Over Law WWE Smackdown announcer David Otunga, who turned 37 years old yesterday, posted the following on Instagram regarding his decision to choose a pro wrestling career over a career in law: “I spoke at the Univ of Pitt last night and a student asked me, why I went through all the years of hard work at @harvardlaw to then leave law behind to become an actor & pro-wrestler? Common question. Truthfully, I never planned on going to law school. I knew I wanted to be an action movie star and a pro-wrestler from the age of 6. Becoming a lawyer was something my dad wanted me to do (while I was waiting for my big acting break). My dad held Harvard University in such a high regard that it was almost a mythical place. He told me he used to dream about Harvard when he was growing up in Kenya and his dream would be to have his son to go to Harvard one day. My Dad passed away two weeks before I got accepted to Harvard. That was a bittersweet moment for me. So, my Harvard Law degree is one of my most prized possessions because I earned that in honor of my Dad.” Happy Birthday to former World Tag Team Champion and current #SDLive announcer @davidotunga! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:35am PDT