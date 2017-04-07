NXT Live Event Results From Ft. Pierce, FL (4/7): Aleister Black Headlines, Hideo Itami & Roderick Strong Team Up, Tyler Bate Defends

NXT Live Event Results

Ft. Pierce, FL

April 7, 2017 1. Lince Dorado def. Drew Gulak 2. Daria Berenato def. Sarah Bridges (fka Crazy Mary Dobson) 3. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins def. Gabriel & Uriel Ealy 4. Demitrius Bronson vs. Dylan Miley end in DQ after Miley just mercilessly beat the crap out of Bronson, forcing the referee the throw out the match. 5. Hideo Itami & Roderick Strong def. SANITY 6. Tyler Bate def. Wolfgang to retain the WWE UK Championship 7. Peyton Royce, Billie Kay & Andrea def. Liv Morgan, Bianca Blair & Kimberly 8. Aleister Black (fka Tommy End) def. Andrade Cien Almas