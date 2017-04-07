Members of The Kliq Reveal Which Current WWE Stars They Would Like to Face, Scott Hall Details the Actual Origin of The Kliq and More

Scott Hall Details the Actual Origin of The Kliq
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard counted down the 10 best revelations from “One Night with The Kliq”, which took place over WrestleMania 33 weekend. Below is an excerpt:
Kliq Members Reveal Which Current WWE Stars The Would Like to Face
In related news, on the latest edition of “X-Pac 12360”, which you can check out in the video player below, host Sean Waltman recaps the “One Night Only with The Kliq” Q&A, and below is what the Kliq members had to say on who from the current WWE roster they would like to face.
X-Pac: “I’m a big fan of Shinsuke Nakamura. Maybe back in my prime. I wouldn’t want to get anywhere near a ring he was in now…” and “…the guy my mouth would be watering over would be Braun Stroman.”
Kevin Nash: “I’d like to do the David and Goliath with Finn Balor.”
Scott Hall: “In my prime, I’d like to square up with Kevin Owens.”
Shawn Michaels: “Everybody’s heard mine, there’s a list of guys, AJ (Styles), Seth (Rollins), Kevin (Owens). To me, it’s all these new faces that is the whole joy of the stuff… I could do new and innovative stuff with each and every one of them.”
