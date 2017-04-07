Members of The Kliq Reveal Which Current WWE Stars They Would Like to Face, Scott Hall Details the Actual Origin of The Kliq and More

Scott Hall Details the Actual Origin of The Kliq Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard counted down the 10 best revelations from “One Night with The Kliq”, which took place over WrestleMania 33 weekend. Below is an excerpt: 10.) The actual origin of The Kliq was detailed by Scott Hall: “The Kliq was born in Kansas City, and nothing happens in Missouri. It was brutal. There was TV every week, and that’s when I first crossed paths with Shawn Michaels in 1985. Now I’m a big, jacked-up, muscle-head, and I didn’t know anything, but the business was changing. The business was going with guys who looked a certain way, and me and Kevin [Nash] can say amen to that, because that’s how we got paid all the time. Here comes Shawn Michaels, and we were going from Kansas City to Des Moines. “Shawn had been doing jobs, putting guys over that he’s been doing the match to—he’s reminding them, ‘OK, now hit me with your finish; face the hard camera; look like a big star!’ He was doing that stuff then. When I got in the car with him, he broke it down for me, ‘Hey, you big muscle head, I’ll keep it real simple—you make the other guy look good, then you get a little heat on; then you do the finish the office gives you and then you get back in the car, and let’s go.’ So thank you, Shawn, for 1985 when we first met.” Kliq Members Reveal Which Current WWE Stars The Would Like to Face In related news, on the latest edition of “X-Pac 12360”, which you can check out in the video player below, host Sean Waltman recaps the “One Night Only with The Kliq” Q&A, and below is what the Kliq members had to say on who from the current WWE roster they would like to face. X-Pac: “I’m a big fan of Shinsuke Nakamura. Maybe back in my prime. I wouldn’t want to get anywhere near a ring he was in now…” and “…the guy my mouth would be watering over would be Braun Stroman.” Kevin Nash: “I’d like to do the David and Goliath with Finn Balor.” Scott Hall: “In my prime, I’d like to square up with Kevin Owens.” Shawn Michaels: “Everybody’s heard mine, there’s a list of guys, AJ (Styles), Seth (Rollins), Kevin (Owens). To me, it’s all these new faces that is the whole joy of the stuff… I could do new and innovative stuff with each and every one of them.”