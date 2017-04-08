Backstage News on Announced WrestleMania Attendance vs Actual Attendance

As noted, WWE announced that WrestleMania 33 broke attendance records at Camping World Stadium, with 75,245 fans in attendance for the event. Furthermore, WWE announced this year’s WrestleMania as the second highest grossing WrestleMania event in company history, behind last year’s event Dallas.

According to The Wrestling Observer, the number of actual paid fans at WrestleMania 33 was 63,100.

Ring Of Honor Signs Talent to Full-Time Deal

Ring of Honor has announced the company has signed Jonathan Gresham to a full-time contract. Gresham first appeared with ROH in the 2011 Top Prospect Tournament, and will be in-action at tonight’s Charm City Excellence show in Baltimore, Maryland at 2pm.