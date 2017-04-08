Former WWE Star John Morrison Says JBL Instructed Him to Steal Justin Roberts’ Passport

As we noted yesterday, former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts claimed in a recent Reddit AMA that WWE Smackdown Live announcer JBL might have stolen his passport during a WWE tour of The UK. Roberts had the following to say on the subject:
JBL later took to Twitter to deny stealing the passport, as he Tweeted the following:
Deadspin has since released an interview with former WWE star and current Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, aka John Morrison, and during the interview Mundo claims JBL asked him to steal Justin Roberts’ passport.
