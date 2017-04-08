Former WWE Star John Morrison Says JBL Instructed Him to Steal Justin Roberts’ Passport

As we noted yesterday, former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts claimed in a recent Reddit AMA that WWE Smackdown Live announcer JBL might have stolen his passport during a WWE tour of The UK. Roberts had the following to say on the subject: “He [JBL] had a group. He was like the leader, and he pretty much had a cabinet, just like on TV. They followed him and did what he asked. It was him vs. ‘the new guys’. He had taken my passport out of my bag, and the next tour I guarded it with my life. On the flight back, Orlando Jordan told me he would watch my back and I should go to the gift shop. I didn’t take his advice.” JBL later took to Twitter to deny stealing the passport, as he Tweeted the following: “I won’t answer Net rumors-but I didn’t take Justin Roberts passport. Could have been anyone/he was hated by the whole crew. He’s an idiot.” Deadspin has since released an interview with former WWE star and current Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, aka John Morrison, and during the interview Mundo claims JBL asked him to steal Justin Roberts’ passport. “JBL asked me and my partner to steal [Justin’s] passport, and we didn’t. JBL was one of the main event guys at the time, and I don’t remember exactly what Justin Roberts did to become the target for the hazing of this specific oversea trip, but JBL asked me and Joey to snag Justin’s passport. I remember it ‘being a thing,’ you know? We were looking at Justin, he was a few rows ahead of us on this plane, sleeping. We were like, ‘What do we do?’ Ultimately, we considered the options, and wound up deciding to not do it. This is a weird thing for a wrestler to say, especially in that era, but I usually went by the golden rule. I wouldn’t have appreciated someone doing that to me, especially someone I considered a peer.” Read Also: JBL Responds To Question About Mauro Ranallo