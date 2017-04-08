WWE Star Reacts to Accusations of Steroid Use, Who Were the Most Googled Names at WrestleMania?, Cody Rhodes In-Action Tonight

Who Were the Most Googled Names at WrestleMania 33?
According to The Wrestling Observer, WrestleMania 33 ranked No. 2 in Google searches on April 2. John Cena , Nikki Bella, The Undertaker and Jeff Hardy were among most searched WWE names on Google.
Cody Rhodes In-Action Tonight
Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App will be airing the “Cold Fury 16: Unstoppable” event, featuring Cody Rhodes in-action. Below is a preview for the event, and you can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.
Cold Fury 16: Unstoppable Live Stream
WWE Star Reacts to Accusations of Steroid Use
Apparently fans on social media have been accusing WWE star Jinder Mahal of using steroids, based on his current physique, and Mahal posted the following on Instagram dispelling those accusations:
