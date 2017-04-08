WWE Star Reacts to Accusations of Steroid Use, Who Were the Most Googled Names at WrestleMania?, Cody Rhodes In-Action Tonight

Who Were the Most Googled Names at WrestleMania 33? According to The Wrestling Observer, WrestleMania 33 ranked No. 2 in Google searches on April 2. John Cena , Nikki Bella, The Undertaker and Jeff Hardy were among most searched WWE names on Google. Cody Rhodes In-Action Tonight Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App will be airing the “Cold Fury 16: Unstoppable” event, featuring Cody Rhodes in-action. Below is a preview for the event, and you can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. The biggest event in New England Professional Wrestling every year is Cold Fury! In this year’s main event, long reigning Champion Chase Del Monte will take on Number 1 Contender Elia Markopolous. Plus Cody Rhodes will be in action! Cold Fury 16: Unstoppable Live Stream WWE Star Reacts to Accusations of Steroid Use Apparently fans on social media have been accusing WWE star Jinder Mahal of using steroids, based on his current physique, and Mahal posted the following on Instagram dispelling those accusations: #TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where… Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??… And of course I’ll get a hundred “steroid” or “wellness” comments …. I’ve been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me. #TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where… Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??… And of course I’ll get a hundred “steroid” or “wellness” comments …. I’ve been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me. A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:38am PDT