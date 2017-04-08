More on WrestleMania 33’s Impressive Grossing Rank, Tye Dillinger’s WWE Entrance, 10 Man WrestleCon Match Turns Into Dance-Off (Videos)

Nick Paglino

More on WrestleMania 33’s Impressive Grossing Rank

According to The Wrestling Observer, WrestleMania 33 in Orlando was only the fifth pro wrestling event to top the $10 million mark, passing the $12.6 million total from WrestleMania 31.

Tye Dillinger’s WWE Entrance Video

Below is Tye Dillinger’s WWE Smackdown Live entrance video:

10 Man WrestleCon Match Turns Into Dance-Off

As seen in the video below, a 10 man tag team match took place at WrestleCon this year, and it featured names such as Drew Galloway, Ricochet, Will Ospreay and more. The bout ended up turning into a dance-off, with a reluctant Galloway finally giving in and showing off his dance moves:

