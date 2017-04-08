Mauro Ranallo Update
Mauro Ranallo has been off WWE TV for several weeks now and has even removed WWE from his twitter profile. On twitter, Ranallo announced an upcoming gig with Showtime Boxing and will begin podcasting again. Ranallo posted another tweet on which contained a quote that may be about his current situation. You can see all three tweets below
The Young Bucks And Michael Elgin Off Upcoming NJPW Tours
The Young Bucks and Michael Elgin may not be on the next few New Japan Pro Wrestling tours according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The three are contracted with NJPW, but The Observer noted that the size of the New Japan roster is the reason why.
