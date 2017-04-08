Mauro Ranallo Update Mauro Ranallo has been off WWE TV for several weeks now and has even removed WWE from his twitter profile. On twitter, Ranallo announced an upcoming gig with Showtime Boxing and will begin podcasting again. Ranallo posted another tweet on which contained a quote that may be about his current situation. You can see all three tweets below With the new Karma 11 Media Lab Studios set to open next week, @BasRuttenMMA & I will be back in the podcasting biz with @rutten_ranallo — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 7, 2017 I will be ringside for @ShowtimeBoxing April 22 at @barclayscenter for #BertoPorter and I hope to call #MMA again soon. Thanks! https://t.co/OzbpBclKH4 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 8, 2017 “Three things cannot be hidden: The sun,the moon,and the truth.” -Buddha. — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 8, 2017 The Young Bucks And Michael Elgin Off Upcoming NJPW Tours The Young Bucks and Michael Elgin may not be on the next few New Japan Pro Wrestling tours according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The three are contracted with NJPW, but The Observer noted that the size of the New Japan roster is the reason why.