Mauro Ranallo Talks the Truth Being Hidden, Mentions Upcoming Non-WWE Gig, U.S. Stars May Be Off NJPW For A Few Upcoming Tours

Jonathan Jansen
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mauro Ranallo Update

Mauro Ranallo has been off WWE TV for several weeks now and has even removed WWE from his twitter profile. On twitter, Ranallo announced an upcoming gig with Showtime Boxing and will begin podcasting again. Ranallo posted another tweet on which contained a quote that may be about his current situation. You can see all three tweets below

The Young Bucks And Michael Elgin Off Upcoming NJPW Tours

The Young Bucks and Michael Elgin may not be on the next few New Japan Pro Wrestling tours according to The Wrestling Observer NewsletterThe three are contracted with NJPW, but The Observer noted that the size of the New Japan roster is the reason why. 

