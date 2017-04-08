Update on Kurt Angle Wrestling in WWE, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay Workout at WWE PC, The Undertaker’s Top 20 WWE Moments (Video)

Nick Paglino
kurt angle

Update on Kurt Angle Wrestling in WWE

According to a Tweet issued by Dave Meltzer, Kurt Angle will wrestle in WWE again provided he can pass the WWE physical:

Peyton Royce & Billie Kay Workout at WWE PC

WWE has released the following video featuring Peyton Royce & Billie Kay teaming up for an energizing workout at the WWE Performance Center:

The Undertaker’s Top 20 WWE Moments

WWE has released a special edition of their weekly top 10, looking at The Undertaker’s top 20 WWE moments:

