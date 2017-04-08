Brooke Hogan on The Gawker Lawsuit Being Very Tough on Hulk Hogan, Rock ‘N Roll Express, Steamboat & More on Mid-South Mania Event Airing Tonight

Brooke Hogan on The Gawker Lawsuit Being Very Tough on Hulk Hogan Brooke Hogan recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, and below is a quote from Brooke regarding her father Hulk Hogan during the Gawker lawsuit: “It was very tough on him. It was very sad to see him so screwed up because I know none of us are perfect. I said, ‘Dad, no matter how crazy the press is, the public and your fans, they’re not stupid. They know your heart and who you are.’ My dad persevered, and always took the high road and was accountable, and I respect and honor him for that.” Rock ‘N Roll Express, Steamboat & More on Mid-South Mania Event Airing Tonight Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App will air the Mid-South Mania event, featuring appearances by Rock ‘N Roll Express and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Below is a preview for the event, and you can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. The MSWA Tag Team Championship will be decided as Daddy Mack’s latest addition to DMI and formerly known as Street Dreamz, The DMI Boyz, defend the titles against future WWE Hall of Famers and legendary tag team, Rock ‘N’ Roll Express.

Jeremiah Plunkett defends the MSWA Heavyweight title against King Shane Williams. MSWA Super Junior Champion, Aidan Brady, puts his title on the line against Bullet Club’s own Chase Owens. Former ECW star Colin Delaney goes one on one with Eric Wayne. Jocephus Brody versus Big Bad John as well as Jessica Leigh against Dani Fererra in women’s action. Also scheduled to appear are WWE Hall of Fame member Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, and many more! Mid-South Mania Live Stream