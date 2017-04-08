Jonathan Coachman No Longer Covering WWE For ESPN, Explains Why He Has Chosen To Stop Covering WWE

Jonathan Coachman Not Covering WWE For ESPN

On twitter, Jonathan Coachman announced that he will not be covering WWE for ESPN. He explained that there are other projects that he is working on and that he didn’t have the time for WWE coverage. You can see his explanation below:

This is why you can’t believe a “rumor”. All wwe content is on own time. I have big project coming up. Decided a month ago. Don’t have time. https://t.co/k66DPTuzze — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 8, 2017

Announced this way to prove a point. Its all volunteer time to do everything we have done. My decision alone. And I will miss it too. https://t.co/MLFovV7Z0V — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 8, 2017

While talking about Jonathan Coachman, him and Dave Meltzer have been going at each other on twitter for the lack of ESPN coverage of the Mauro Ranallo situation. You can read those tweets below:

Coachman claims he’s done covering WWE. Exactly how a media figure should react when a legit story involving a fellow announcer breaks. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 8, 2017

you are welcome. Sometimes I get bored and I like to give the negative 10% and their leader @davemeltzerWON something to do. #chasethetail https://t.co/zQUUBksLZn — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 8, 2017

2 things: we don’t report on rumors for any sport or company. And you getting “heat” for anything is laughable. https://t.co/9s4VK0fqLd — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 7, 2017