Jonathan Coachman No Longer Covering WWE For ESPN, Explains Why He Has Chosen To Stop Covering WWE

Jonathan Coachman Not Covering WWE For ESPN
On twitter, Jonathan Coachman announced that he will not be covering WWE for ESPN. He explained that there are other projects that he is working on and that he didn’t have the time for WWE coverage. You can see his explanation below:
While talking about Jonathan Coachman, him and Dave Meltzer have been going at each other on twitter for the lack of ESPN coverage of the Mauro Ranallo situation. You can read those tweets below:
