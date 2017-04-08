Former WWE Superstars Answer Young Bucks’ Open Challenge at Today’s ROH TV Tapings *Spoilers*

Ring of Honor is taping several weeks worth of television episodes in Baltimore, Maryland this afternoon, and it looks like two former WWE names stopped by to make a surprise appearance. After winning back the ROH World Tag Team Championships from Broken Matt and Jeff Hardy at last weekend’s Supercard of Honor event, the Young Bucks held an open invitational for their titles in Baltimore. Who answered the challenge? None other than Kenny Dykstra and Mike Mondo, known as “Kenny” and “Mikey” of the Spirit Squad! We reported just a few weeks ago that the former WWE tag team champs had been removed from the company website, signaling the end of their most recent run. The two had been brought back to Smackdown Live television in late 2016 during a program between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, the later being an original member of the Spirit Squad when it was founded in 2006, and the only member to find mainstream success after the group disbanded. As far as we can tell this was the first appearance by Kenny in Ring of Honor, however Mike Mondo was somewhat of a regular for the promotion between 2010 and 2013. He’s worked matches against a whole panel of ROH all-time greats, including Davey Richards, Colt Cabana, Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, Adam Cole, Jay Lethal, and even received a shot at Kevin Steen’s ROH World Championship in 2012! Check back later this evening, as we’ll have complete results from this weekend’s ROH TV tapings shortly.