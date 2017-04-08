Ring of Honor taped several weeks worth of television shows this Saturday evening from the William J Meyers Pavilion in Baltimore, Maryland. Dark Match: Joey Daddiego def. J-Roc EPISODE #1 – ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels kicked off the show to discuss his victory over Dalton Castle at Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend. It’s announced that he will be facing the winner of a four-way contender’s match featuring Jay Lethal, Adam Page, Jay White and Silas Young. He then turns his attention to Cody Rhodes, who attacked him from behind at SoH after his match. They exchanged words with Cody upset that he wasn’t included in the contender’s match, and Daniels claiming that it wasn’t up to him who got in. Shane Taylor def. Lio Rush. There was a big post-match scuffle that involved Caprice Coleman and the Motor City Machine Guns, that ended in Taylor splashing Chris Sabin. ROH Top Prospect Tournament Finals

Josh Woods def. John Skyler. After the match David Starr made his ROH debut and attacked Woods, introducing himself to the fans along with his eight million nicknames. ROH World TV Championship Match

Marty Scurll (c) def. Kazarian. Lots of interference here and of course shenanigans from “The Villain”. Adam Page got involved and caused distractions and ended up hitting Kaz with a chair. After the match, none other than MATT SYDAL made his return to lay out Scurll and even the odds. EPISODE #2 The Kingdom def. Coast 2 Coast. Matt Taven won the match with the Angel’s Wings, perhaps sending a message that he wants a shot at Daniels’ title. – The Bucks came out before the match and talked about defeating The Hardyz at Supercard of Honor, and settling their issues with Adam Cole. They then issued an open challenge for the belts, which was answered by…Kenny and Mikey!? I guess the match will be taking place on the third episode. Matt Sydal def. Flip Gordon. Marty Scurll came out and tried to put Sydal in the Chicken Wing, but he blocked it and once again stood tall, making his claim at the ROH TV title. – Adam Cole came out for an in-ring interview, and claimed that everything had been settled between the boys in the Bullet Club. He said that everything will be fine, and they’re ready for their upcoming match against Dalton Castle and Christopher Daniels. Jay Lethal def. Silas Young, Jay White & Adam Page in a four-way match to become #1 contender to the ROH World Championship. EPISODE #3 ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) def. The Spirit Squad Punishment Martinez def. The Beer City Bruiser. Adam Cole & Cody Rhodes def. Christopher Daniels & Dalton Castle. Rhodes got the pin on the champion with Cross Rhodes. During the match, Cody accidentally took out his own partner with the Disaster Kick, prompting Cole to leave him. He ended up coming back afterwards to drop Daniels with the Last Shot. The Young Bucks made their way out, and things seemed to be more or less settled between the Bullet Club members. Jay Lethal came out, but Cody attacked him from behind and laid out both him and Daniels yet again. Lethal made a comeback and took out Rhodes with the Lethal Injection, then hit another on Daniels. Rough night for the champ. EPISODE #4 Chris Sabin & Jonathan Greshem def. Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara. Dare I say there was….trouble in paradise…during the match as Cheeseburger hit Ferrara with the Shotei on accident. Silas Young def. Bobby Fish. Beer City Bruiser got involved in the match and distracted the referee so Young could hit Fish with his knee brace. ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) def. The Rebellion to retain the titles. Maybe Japan is just cursed, but literally every time I see a successful defense of a trios title I’m legitimately shocked.