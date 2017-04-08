Mauro Ranallo Reportedly Not Expected to Return to WWE TV

As noted, WWE Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo has been off WWE TV for a month, as he is dealing with issues related to bipolar disorder and depression.

Ranallo recently removed references to WWE on his Twitter profile, and he Tweeted an update today plugging upcoming non-WWE projects.

CBS Sports is now reporting that sources close to the situation are claiming Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE TV before his current contract expires on August 12th, 2017.

CBS reached out to WWE for comments, and the company responded by reiterating that “Ranallo remains under contract with the company until Aug. 12, 2017.”