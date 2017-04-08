Tammy Sytch Talks WWE Helping with the Cost of Her $10k Per Month Sober House

TMZ Sports recently spoke with Tammy Sytch, and during the brief interview she spoke on her current condition and where she is living.

Sytch noted she spent four and half months in jail after she violated the terms of her probation by drinking one night. Sytch added she then did two months in rehab, and she is now living in a sober house in New York City.

Sytch revealed the cost of the sober house is $10,000 per month, and WWE is helping cover the costs under the company’s Wellness Policy.

Sytch also briefly talked about the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, and says she thinks the former DX member should have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.