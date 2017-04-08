NJPW Sakura Genesis Results LIVE IN PROGRESS: Kazuchika Okada vs Katsuyori Shibata

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan tonight for the biggest show since Wrestle Kingdom, SAKURA GENESIS. The show will be broadcast live on New Japan World kicking off at 3:00 a.m. EST.
Here’s the final match card for this morning’s show:
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
NEVER Openweight Championship
IWGP Tag Team Championship
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi & Ricochet [Taguchi Japan] vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL & BUSHI [Los Ingobernables de Japon]
Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii [Chaos] vs. Bad Luck Fale & Kenny Omega [Bullet Club]
IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship
Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Yoshi-Hashi [Chaos] vs. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki [Suzuki-Gun]
Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Yuji Nagata & Togi Makabe vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa [Bullet Club]
Pre-Show Match
