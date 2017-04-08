NJPW Sakura Genesis Results LIVE IN PROGRESS: Kazuchika Okada vs Katsuyori Shibata

Sakura Genesis

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan tonight for the biggest show since Wrestle Kingdom, SAKURA GENESIS. The show will be broadcast live on New Japan World kicking off at 3:00 a.m. EST.

Here’s the final match card for this morning’s show:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. KUSHIDA

NEVER Openweight Championship
Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP Tag Team Championship
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (c) vs. War Machine

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi & Ricochet [Taguchi Japan] vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL & BUSHI [Los Ingobernables de Japon]

Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii [Chaos] vs. Bad Luck Fale & Kenny Omega [Bullet Club]

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship
Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) [Suzuki-Gun] vs. Jado & Gedo [Chaos]

Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Yoshi-Hashi [Chaos] vs. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki [Suzuki-Gun]

Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Yuji Nagata & Togi Makabe vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa [Bullet Club]

Pre-Show Match
David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Katsuya Kitamura, Tomoyuki Oka & Hirai Kawato
