Source: F4WOnline.com Why WWE Billed the WrestleMania 33 Venue as the Citrus Bowl As seen during WrestleMania 33 week in Orlando, WWE consistently referred to the WrestleMania venue as the "Citrus Bowl", despite the name of the venue being Camping World Stadium. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon mandated that the venue be referred to as the Citrus Bowl, and for reasons unknown the name Camping World Stadium was not to be used at anytime. From 2014-2016 the Stadium used the name Orlando Citrus Bowl, and is home to the annual college football Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl game. Backstage News on When WWE Finalized Drew McIntyre's NXT Deal Also during WrestleMania 33 weekend, Drew Galloway, known in WWE as Drew McIntyre, was show in attendance for NXT Takeover Orlando. McIntyre later told ESPN that he had signed a deal to return to WWE in NXT. The Wrestling Observer reports the decision to bring McIntyre back was last minute, as the deal was not finalized until Saturday morning, the day of Takeover. It should be noted that McIntyre was not pegged as one of the talents for the new WOS Wrestling project on ITV, largely because of the the U.K. television exclusivity aspect of the contracts.