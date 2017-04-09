Vin Diesel Speaks Out on the Beef Between Him and The Rock, Says He’s Rock’s One “Big Brother” in the Film World and More

As noted, The Hollywood Report recently revealed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his “Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel were being kept apart during the current media tour for the movie, which opens on April 14th. The genesis of Johnson and Diesel’s beef took place on the set of “Fast 8”, after Johnson posted a cryptic message on Instagram referring to one of his male co-stars as being unprofessional and a “candy a**.” It was later revealed that Johnson was referring to Vin Diesel, and it reportedly lead to a confrontation between the two stars in Johnson’s onset trailer. Vin Diesel recently spoke to USA Today, and addressed the “feud” with the following comments: “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.” Vin continued on about the franchise and how he is Rock’s “Big brother” in the film world: “I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me.”