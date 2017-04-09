UFC Champion Daniel Cormier Calls Roman Reigns’ Handling of the Orlando Raw Crowd “Perfect”, Josh Mathews Debuts New Show (Video)

UFC Champion Daniel Cormier Calls Roman Reigns’ Handling of the Orlando Raw Crowd “Perfect” UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, who defeated Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 last night, appeared on the post-fight press conference to discuss his victory. During the conference, which you can watch below, Cormier addressed the WWE Orlando crowd’s insane reaction to Roman Reigns on Raw last week, and he also talked Reigns vs Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Before ‘Mania, Cormier was hoping Reigns would pin Undertaker clean at the PPV, as he feels that’s how “old school” guys do business in pro wrestling. On the crowd reaction Reigns got the next night, after defeating The Undertaker, Cormier called it the most organic crowd WWE has had in a long time, and added “[Roman Reigns] said ‘this is my yard’ and he left. It was perfect, because [the fans] were playing the game for him.” Josh Mathews Debuts New Online Show Josh Mathews and his real life wife, Madison Rayne, have debuted a new video show titled “With This Ring.” The show will feature Rayne and Mathews recapping the previous week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, offer behind-the-scenes show footage, and discuss what’s coming up on Impact Wrestling. You can watch the debut episode below: