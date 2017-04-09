NJPW Sakura Genesis Results (4/9): Kazuchika Okada vs Katsuyori Shibata, Title Change, Kenny Omega In-Action, Zack Sabre & More (Photos)

Earlier today, the New Japan Pro Wrestling Sakura Genesis event took place, and below are the full match results:
-David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Manabu Nakanishi def. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura, and Tomoyuki Oka
-Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa, and Yujiro Takahashi def. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe, and Yuji Nagata
-Beretta, Rocky Romero and Yoshi-Hashi def. El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku
-Bad Luck Fale and Kenny Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano
-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ricochet, and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Bushi, Evil, Sanada, and Tetsuya Naito
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match:
IWGP Tag Team Championship:
NEVER Openweight Championship Match:
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match:
IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match:
jushin ligerkatsuyori shibataKazuchika Okadakenny omeganew japan pro wrestlingnjpwsakura genesiswar machinezack sabre jrHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?