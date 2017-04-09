NJPW Sakura Genesis Results (4/9): Kazuchika Okada vs Katsuyori Shibata, Title Change, Kenny Omega In-Action, Zack Sabre & More (Photos)

Nick Paglino
sakura genesis results

Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Earlier today, the New Japan Pro Wrestling Sakura Genesis event took place, and below are the full match results:

-David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Manabu Nakanishi def. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura, and Tomoyuki Oka

-Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa, and Yujiro Takahashi def. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe, and Yuji Nagata

-Beretta, Rocky Romero and Yoshi-Hashi def. El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku

-Bad Luck Fale and Kenny Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ricochet, and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Bushi, Evil, Sanada, and Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match:
-Taichi/Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) (with El Desperado/Miho Abe) def. Jado/Gedo

IWGP Tag Team Championship:
-War Machine def. Tencozy (c)

NEVER Openweight Championship Match:
-Hirooki Goto (c) def. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match:
-Hiromu Takahashi (c) def. Kushida (with Ryusuke Taguchi)

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match:
-Kazuchika Okada (c) (with Gedo) def. Katsuyori Shibata

